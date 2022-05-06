Bayern Munich Julian Nagelsmann sounds ready to take VfB Stuttgart seriously after last weekend’s mess

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann was thoroughly unhappy with the team’s effort against Mainz 05 last weekend and likely even more perturbed to have to deal with so many questions regarding the squad’s getaway to Ibiza.

Clearly, Nagelsmann is not going to take VfB Stuttgart lightly.

“I think (sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic) Brazzo said everything about that,” Nagelsmann said of the team’s vacation to Ibiza 9as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “As a coach, I’m responsible for training and preparing the games. The players are old enough to decide what they do on their days off. It’s up to them. I’m not their father or their tutor.”

While the manager wanted to move on from “The Ibiza Incident”, he was more than happy to talk about what his squad might look like this weekend.

“It’s looking good, we have 24 outfield players in training today. I think it’s a record. Josh (Kimmich), Phonzie (Alphonso Davies), and Jamal (Musiala) had problems, but it’s all good now. We will have to make tough squad decisions on Sunday because we can’t take everyone on board,” Nagelsmann said. “We’ll probably let Gabi (Gabriel Vidovic) play in the U-23s, that’s important for players of that age. We also have a few players bidding farewell on Sunday.”

As for outgoing defender Niklas Süle, fans should not expect to see much of the future Borussia Dortmund man.

“I assume he won’t start. The title has been decided and he’s leaving soon. It’s time for others to play. Maybe Niki will get a few minutes, but as of now he won’t start,” Nagelsmann said.