Bayern Munich will lose one of its most important youth team players this summer

After seven years of playing for Bayern Munich II, reserve team captain Nicolas Feldhahn is set to hang up his boots this summer. The 35-year-old central defender joined Bayern from VfL Osnabruck in 2015, and his accolades include promotion from the 4th division Regionalliga in 2019 and winning the German 3rd division in 2020.

“I am now of an age to take this step and hang up my football boots. I had wonderful years here and stayed much longer than I initially thought,” said the 35-year-old in a statement on Wednesday (via Az).

With Bayern II still 5 points off top spot with three games left to play in the season, it doesn’t seem that Feldhahn will get a sendoff with one last title win under his belt. However, his contribution to the reserve team as a senior player among a legion of youngsters cannot be understated.

“He gave stability to the many young talents he has accompanied on their way to men’s football over the past seven years,” said Holger Seitz, sporting director at the FC Bayern Campus. “Nico will always be a legend among amateurs.”

Feldhahn leaving leaves Bayern with a question of how to fill his spot in the team in the upcoming season. Losing a man of his experience can’t be good for the reserves’ chances of getting promoted, and Hasan Salihamidzic and Holger Seitz will be well aware of the need to escape the Regionalliga. Who will replace Feldhahn in the upcoming season? We’ll have to wait and see.