A financial gap still remains between Bayern Munich and Ajax on Ryan Gravenberch

During an appearance on Christian Falk’s Bayern Insider podcast, Dutch journalist Mike Verweij gave an update on where things stand between Bayern Munich and Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

“Bayern are still not willing to pay what Ajax are demanding. Bayern offered €17 million plus €6 million in add-ons, while Ajax want €30 million. I think if Bayern improve their offer a little bit, an agreement will be reached,” said Verweij (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). “A personal agreement with Gravenberch will not be a problem. The player very much wants to play in the Bundesliga. I think in the end, Gravenberch will end up joining FC Bayern.”

For those hoping to see Gravenberch in Bavaria, that should serve as good news. It will definitely be interesting to fans to see just how far the Bavarians will go to bring in Gravenberch. The midfielder does not figure to be a starter in Munich any time soon, so spending a chunk of the team’s transfer budget on a non-starter could be considered curious.