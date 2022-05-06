Add Borussia Dortmund to the teams who Bayern Munich beat to Noussair Mazraoui

According to a report from Bild (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Borussia Dortmund is among the clubs that Bayern Munich edged out for Ajax right-back Noussair Mazraoui.

Manchester United was also rumored to have major interest in Mazraoui. Per the report, Mazraoui was a priority transfer target for Borussia Dortmund as BVB desperately wants to add another right-back. Mazraoui, of course, appears to headed for Bavaria unless there is a major — and last minute — change of heart for the but the Moroccan.

With Niklas Sule and Nico Schlotterbeck already in tow, Borussia Dortmund is in search of other options for right-back and Red Bull Salzburg’s Rasmus Kristensen is reportedly on BVB’s list of potential options.

With a revamped backline, Borussia Dortmund will be looking to be in a spot to be strong enough defensively to make a run at being the team to block Bayern Munich’s attempt to win an 11th consecutive Bundesliga title next season.