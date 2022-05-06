Report: Rumored Bayern Munich target Christopher Nkunku wants to leave RB Leipzig this summer

Christopher Nkunku is having one of, if not the, best seasons of his career at RB Leipzig. So far this season, the Frenchmen has tallied 31 goals and 20 assists from a total of 48 appearances across all competitions and has been a key part of Die Roten Bullen’s strong resurgence under Demenico Tedesco after Jesse Marsch was fired.

Per a new report from French outlet L’Equipe (via GetFootballNewsFrance), Nkunku wants to leave Leipzig during this summer’s transfer window, but the club wants to do everything in its power to keep ahold of him. From his perspective, after three productive, successful seasons in the Bundesliga after joining Leipzig from Paris Saint-Germain, Nkunku feels it is the appropriate time to make the next step forward in his career. For him, there are no shortage of suitors, and even Bayern Munich had been linked with both him and Konrad Laimer in recent week’s past. Preferably, he would want to be playing for a Champions League club on a regular basis, even though he did experience plenty of Champions League matches at Leipzig.

Justifiably, Leipzig is not ready to let Nkunku go for anything less than 100 million euros and L’Equipe even speculate that high mark still might not even be enough to convince them of a sale to a buying club that’s willing to spend that much. Leipzig wants to continue to challenge for the Bundesliga title and in Europe, so they are very much of the opinion that they want to keep the bulk of the squad as intact as possible. The club has reportdly already made this clear to both Nkunku and his agent, who just so happens to be Pini Zahavi.

In addition to being linked with Bayern, Manchester City, Manchester United, AC Milan, and Newcastle United have all shown interest. At Bayern, he is considered to potentially be a like for like replacement for Serge Gnabry, who’s future at the club still remains open. Contract negotiations with Gnabry have stalled for the time being, as his current contract is set to expire next summer.

PSG had also expressed interest, but it is unlikely that he would go back to Paris with the current squad depth they already possess. At this point, if he’s not interested in Bayern and PSG is out of the question, a move to the Premier League seems most likely.