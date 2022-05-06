Ex-captain Thomas Helmer believes Bayern Munich should’ve signed Nico Schlotterbeck

Bayern Munich have a big offseason ahead of them. After letting Niklas Süle fall out of their own hands without any transfer fee in return, Bayern needs a new stand-out player for the central defense. A few months ago, there were plenty of names available and it looked like things might turn out for Bayern, but now things are starting to turn sour.

Nico Schlotterbeck is one of the brightest young stars in the Bundesliga and Borussia Dortmund was lucky enough to snag him up from Freiburg. With the new defensive options Dortmund has quickly collected a solid backline. Thomas Helmer, a former Bayern Munich captain who played at the club from 1992 to 1997 commented on Bayern’s defensive situation.

“In their place, I would definitely have signed Nico Schlotterbeck from Freiburg. He has so much potential, is left-footed - I think he’s great. Dortmund managed to get Schlotterbeck in addition to Süle and did a lot of things right,” Thomas Helmer told Abendzeitung.

Another Bundesliga veteran Matthias Ginter, has been scooped up by Freiburg and Bayern’s options are now getting limited. After 10 years of Bayern dominance, it might be time for the change of the guard in Germany. When asked about title predictions for the 2022/23 season, Helmer stated that he expects strong challenges from both Dortmund and RB Leipzig.

I think most would agree with Helmer that Bayern needs to pick someone, and that it needs to happen soon. Come on....do something.