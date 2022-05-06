Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich transfer target Antonio Rüdiger to Spain?; Could Noussair Mazraoui change his mind and go to Arsenal?; BVB’s Manuel Akanji to Juventus?; Toni Kroos doesn’t regret picking Real Madrid over Manchester United; and MORE!

Rumored Bayern Munich transfer target, Germany international, and Chelsea FC star Antonio Rüdiger looks like he is headed to Real Madrid. Despite Bayern Munich needing another center-back for next season, the Bavarians could not seem to get enough of Rüdiger’s attention to make a serious run at the defender.

As of now, it looks like the 29-year-old will move to Real Madrid:

The next good news for Real Madrid will be Toni Rüdiger’s signature on the official contract until June 2026, matter of days. ⚪️ #RealMadrid



Club statement expected at the end of the season but the deal is already done and sealed. Rüdiger will play for Real Madrid. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 5, 2022

Given the news that broke yesterday regarding his imminent signing with Bayern Munich, this seems like a long shot — unless Manchester United or Arsenal FC has some major pull with Noussair Mazraoui:

Erik ten Hag has revealed the availability of an ideal transfer for Arsenal in the summer transfer window. It seemed that Noussair Mazraoui was on his way to Bayern Munich, but this may not be the case just yet. According to the Daily Mirror, ten Hag wants to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka with Ajax’s Mazraoui, despite the full-back preferring a move to Bayern Munich. This is certainly a player Arsenal could come in for, as Eurosport previously reported that Edu was keeping tabs on the Morocco international. The Gunners will be in need of a full-back acquisition in the summer transfer window due to the shortages and lack of quality in that position. Mazraoui would certainly be an excellent addition to Mikel Arteta’s side.

Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji might see the writing on the wall after his club signed Niklas Sule and Nico Schlotterbeck:

Juventus are said to have a good chance of signing Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji, who has also been linked with a move to Manchester United in recent months. Borussia Dortmund have already bolstered their defence ahead of next season with the signings of Niklas Süle and Nico Schlotterbeck. Their arrivals mean that the Black and Yellows will look to sell Manuel Akanji in the summer transfer window. Akanji’s contract with Borussia Dortmund is set to expire at the end of next season. And he has already rejected the club’s offer of an extension. So far, Manchester United have been considered to be the favourites for his signature. But according to WAZ (subscription required), Juventus are also interested in the Swiss centre-back, and they are said to have a good chance of signing him.

Simply put, this game means everything for VfB Stuttgart and absolutely nothing for the Ibiza Bunch...err, Bayern Munich.

I kid, I kid.

I could not care any less about the Ibiza trip, but the Bavarians will have to play much better — and will need to show more life — than they did last week. This is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at where each squad is in the table.

A look at the recent form for both squads.

Some key players to watch for VfB Stuttgart.

Why this match could go a long way in determining if VfB Stuttgart gets relegated.

The after-effects of some youngsters being left out of the squad last week.

A guess at who Julian Nagelsmann might start (Hint: This could be a very veteran-laden lineup to start the match).

A prediction on the match.

If Inter Milan is going to sell Denzel Dumfries, it will take €35 million to get him:

Inter will not let wingback Denzel Dumfries leave for anything less than €30-35 million this summer, amid interest in the Dutchman from Bayern Munich and clubs in the Premier League. This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, who report that the Nerazzurri have been firm on their price tag for the 26-year-old, and that it could rise to €40 million if they are to win Serie A this season.

I really just want to see Toni Kroos’ face superimposed on the “No Ragrats” tattoo guy:

How does Kroos feel about that transfer saga looking back on it? Well, it’s safe to say he has no regrets. Here’s what he said in summing up his reflection on moving to Real Madrid eight years ago instead of Manchester United, via the Daily Mail: “I don’t have these what-if-thoughts. Because there are no real answers to them. The only thing I can say with certainty is that I probably wouldn’t have won the Champions League three times with Manchester United.”

Pep Guardiola has made a lot of a Champions League semifinals, but he has also lost a lot of them as well:

No manager has lost more Champions League semifinals than Pep Guardiola (6) pic.twitter.com/8SzPYcF4YU — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) May 5, 2022