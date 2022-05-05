Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann not happy with Mainz effort, won’t take it easy on VfB Stuttgart

With Bayern Munich coming off of a bad loss to Mainz 05 and a lot controversy surrounding the players taking a trip to Ibiza, manager Julian Nagelsmann is not going to mess around against VfB Stuttgart.

According to Sport1, Nagelsmann was not happy with the effort last weekend and the fallout from the bad optics regarding the vacation to Ibiza. The coach is now going to lean on his veterans against Stuttgart and is expecting a big performance from his squad. In particular, Nagelsmann does not like how many players took their foot off the gas against Mainz last weekend:

The Bayern defeat in Mainz annoyed Julian Nagelsmann, and the subsequent team trip to Ibiza did not go down particularly well with the coach. The Bayern coach now unmistakably expects a reaction in the remaining games. The stars of FC Bayern slowed down a few gears after the bagged championship. For Julian Nagelsmann, however, there were too many last Saturday. According to SPORT1 information, the 34-year-old rounded up his players on the sidelines of the training comeback on Tuesday and took them to task.

Nagelsmann is said to have told his team that he wants to see a reaction this weekend against Stuttgart and next weekend against Wolfsburg:

To achieve this goal, Nagelsmann wants to leave nothing to chance — and, according to SPORT1 information, will field the best possible lineup as far as possible. Manuel Neuer, Thomas Müller and Kingsley Coman, who were rested in Mainz, are expected to return to the starting eleven against Stuttgart.

For those youngsters hoping to get some run with the first team, the wait could be a little longer. Nagelsmann’s goal, however, is to ensure that the season ends on a positive, strong note.