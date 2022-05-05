Bavarian Fashion Works: Bayern Munich releases its 2022/23 home kit

Bayern Munich has officially released its kit for the 2022/23 season and the club issued a post with all of the pertinent information on FCBayern.com:

FC Bayern, together with partner adidas, has today unveiled its new home shirt for the 2022/23 season. Classic club colors are combined with a modern striped concept. The white strip details add a new look to the plain red shirt, while white edges on the collar and sleeves round off the design. The outfit is completed with red shorts and red socks. The players will wear the kit for the first time in Sunday’s home match against VfB Stuttgart, with the Allianz Arena being lit up in the design of the new jersey during evening hours over the coming days.

In addition, to mark the presentation of Bayern’s tenth consecutive Bundesliga championship shield, the team will wear a one-off, special ‘Serienmeister’ (‘Serial champions’) badge on their chests, which will also be available for fans in store. This unique imprint makes the jersey a one-of-a-kind memento of the historic run of titles. It will also be available free of charge in all stores between May 5th-9th in conjunction with the purchase of a new jersey. Likewise, a special logo for the tenth championship will adorn the new official Bundesliga sleeve badge for the 2022/23 season and will also be available on the jersey as of now.

The home shirt is made from 100 percent recycled materials. It is available now exclusively in all club stores as well as the FC Bayern Online Store and the adidas online shop, and in specialist retailers from May 19th.