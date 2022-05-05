Bayern Munich eyeing FC Barcelona teenage prodigy

Per a report from Sport1, Bayern Munich is very interested in FC Barcelona defensive prodigy Iker Cordoba:

According to Sport1 information, Iker Cordoba from FC Barcelona piqued the interest of the people of Munich. The left foot, like Bitshiabu just 16 years old, shows convincing performances in the youth academy “La Masia” and is gradually getting on the screen of the Spanish Football Association. He has not yet been invited to junior national teams because he was usually physically inferior and much too small for a defender. However, Córdoba has made a tremendous leap in height in the last twelve months, growing over 15 centimeters. His height is now around 1.85 meters.

Sport1 went on to say that Cordoba can play as a center-back, left-back, or defensive midfielder and detailed his attributes:

Scouts describe him as a technically gifted, intelligent and fast, albeit still very weak player who still has the biggest steps to take in terms of physique. What are (Bayern’s) chances? Not bad! On the one hand, according to SPORT1 information, Córdoba feels honored by the interest from Munich, on the other hand, his contract in Barcelona expires on June 30th. Bayern are in wait! While an extension remains the Córdoba side’s goal, talks so far have not convinced them. SPORT1 knows: Another meeting with Barca is scheduled for next week, after which the player wants to make a final decision with his family and communicate publicly by the end of May at the latest.

While it feels like this might be a longshot, Bayern Munich could just be big enough to at least tempt Cordoba to jump ship this summer.