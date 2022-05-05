The NFL in Munich goes official: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Seattle Seahawks on November 13th

The only thing shocking about the NFL’s official announcement of which teams would do battle at the home of Bayern Munich next season is that one of them was not the Kansas City Chiefs.

Instead, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks will square off for a regular season game on November 13th at 9:30AM EST:

The Buccaneers are expected to be one of the top squads in the NFL, while the Seahawks are undergoing a bit of a rebuild after trading quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in the winter.

TheStadiumBusiness.com captured the press release detailing the event, which also stated that Frankfurt’s Deutsche Bank Park was also selected to host a match. In total, the two German stadiums will each host two games over the next four years:

The National Football League (NFL) has announced that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Seattle Seahawks on November 13 at Allianz Arena in the first regular season game to be held in Germany. The news follows February’s initial announcement that Munich’s Allianz Arena would stage Germany’s first-ever regular-season NFL game later this year, with Frankfurt’s Deutsche Bank Park also selected to host games in the coming years. Each stadium will host two games over the next four years. The announcement of Munich and Frankfurt as host cities meant that Düsseldorf missed out on staging games. The NFL confirmed in October that the three cities were in discussions to host games after being invited to proceed to the ‘candidate phase’ of the selection process. Allianz Arena serves as the home of Bayern Munich, while Deutsche Bank Park is home to fellow Bundesliga football club Eintracht Frankfurt. After Allianz Arena hosts this year’s game, the two venues will alternate hosting rights until 2025.

With the World Cup starting on November 21st, the pitch at the Allianz Arena should have ample time to be repaired and recover from the NFL game.