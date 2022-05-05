Update: Noussair Mazraoui completes medical check, official deal with Bayern Munich could be imminent

Update: 6:10AM EST

Christian Falk issued his own tweet stating that Bayern Munich is expected to announce the signing of Noussair Mazraoui “soon”:

Our Story: Noussair Mazraoui has completed his medical check. Club statement of @FCBayern expected soon ✅ @BILD_Sport — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) May 5, 2022

According to a report form Bild (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Ajax star Noussair Mazraoui has completed his medical check and all terms of his deal with Bayern Munich have been agreed upon.

The 24-year-old is expect to earn approximately €8 million (gross) per year in Bavaria, which is less than what was previously reported. An official announcement for the signing is “pending.”

As for Mazraoui’s Ajax teammate, midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, it still could take a bit more time for the two parties to finalize a deal. Per Bild, Bayern Munich and Ajax are still at odds on a transfer fee and what that might look like. Throughout the process, there was been a gap in what Bayern Munich wants to pay versus what Ajax wants to receive for Gravenberch.

Now, it appears that the two sides are down to finalizing a guaranteed fee with a bonus structure — which could help each club get what they want.