Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — Bayern Munich vs. VfB Stuttgart (Rückrunde)

Simply put, this game means everything for VfB Stuttgart and absolutely nothing for the Ibiza Bunch...err, Bayern Munich.

I kid, I kid.

I could not care any less about the Ibiza trip, but the Bavarians will have to play much better — and will need to show more life — than they did last week. This is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at where each squad is in the table.

A look at the recent form for both squads.

Some key players to watch for VfB Stuttgart.

Why this match could go a long way in determining if VfB Stuttgart gets relegated.

The after-effects of some youngsters being left out of the squad last week.

A guess at who Julian Nagelsmann might start (Hint: This could be a very veteran-laden lineup to start the match).

A prediction on the match.

