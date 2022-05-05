 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — Bayern Munich vs. VfB Stuttgart (Rückrunde)

Will Bayern Munich play with more energy this week?

By CSmith1919
/ new
VfB Stuttgart v FC Schalke 04 - Bundesliga Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Simply put, this game means everything for VfB Stuttgart and absolutely nothing for the Ibiza Bunch...err, Bayern Munich.

I kid, I kid.

I could not care any less about the Ibiza trip, but the Bavarians will have to play much better — and will need to show more life — than they did last week. This is what we have on tap for this episode:

  • A look at where each squad is in the table.
  • A look at the recent form for both squads.
  • Some key players to watch for VfB Stuttgart.
  • Why this match could go a long way in determining if VfB Stuttgart gets relegated.
  • The after-effects of some youngsters being left out of the squad last week.
  • A guess at who Julian Nagelsmann might start (Hint: This could be a very veteran-laden lineup to start the match).
  • A prediction on the match.

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @jeffersonfenner, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...