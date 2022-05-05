Marc-Andre ter Stegen slated to skip Germany duties in June in favor of rest

In a release from DFB.de, Hansi Flick has decided to not call FC Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen to Germany’s squad for June’s Nations League games against Italy, England, and Hungary, so the 30-year-old can rest.

“Marc and I spoke very openly and extensively about his personal situation in the national team and at FC Barcelona. Marc is one of the best goalkeepers in the world. Due to injuries, he has not been able to take summer breaks for the past two years,” said German national team coach Hansi Flick. “Especially with regard to the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, we both agreed that a normal break this year is important and makes sense.”

Ter Stegen felt like a break would be beneficial for him ahead of next season the World Cup.

“I’m always very happy to be with the national team and happy about every call-up. On the other hand, after three intense seasons without a summer break in between, I’m happy that the coach agrees with me that I need this break and that he supports me,” Ter Stegen said.