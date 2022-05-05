Philipp Lahm and Bastian Schweinsteiger celebrate Thomas Müller’s extension with Bayern Munich

This week Bayern Munich announced the extension of Thomas Müller’s stay in Munich until 2024. Müller has been with the club since 2000 and has collected a record 11 Bundesliga titles during this time. This announcement was a big deal, of course, and many former and current teammates chimed in on the news.

Leroy Sané celebrated the announcement as the Germans will now be able to spend more time playing video games together. “Now I can play Mario Kart with him even more,” said Sané [Tz]. Philipp Lahm also joined in on the announcement. “First of all, I’m happy because Thomas is an important player for the team and above all for the club. He represents everything you need to have as a Bayern player,” said the World Cup champion on Sky.

⏪ It all started one fateful day in 2008, when @esmuellert_ got a life-changing phone call... #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/JWyFT5JKnV — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) May 4, 2022

Another former teammate and Bayern Munich legend, Bastian Schweinsteiger joined in on the fun.

”But please stop in 2024, Thomas! Not that you break any more records and your (golf) handicap continues to suffer as a result! Until then, I’m looking forward to many more spectacular Thomas Müller moments at FC Bayern!” He then congratulated the Munich team and the 32-year-old on their collaborative futures.

Müller is one of the top performers in the Bundesliga season and it is no surprise why Bayern Munich want to keep the veteran around for another year. At just 32 years old, Müller is already one of the most iconic players in Bayern’s history.