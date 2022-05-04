Was Thomas Müller’s extension good or bad for Jamal Musiala at Bayern Munich?

Bild broke down just about everything revolving around Bayern Munich’s recent contract extension with Thomas Müller. Take a look at how the German outlet said things went down and where they might be headed.

Behind the scenes on the contract extension

Müller had his first round of talks on April 1st and then a few more follow-up meetings occurred. Both sides wanted the deal, but it did take an extra week for the parties to agree on a salary.

Müller originally wanted a two-year extension through 2025, but Bayern Munich stuck to its club rule on keeping the contract terms for players over 30-years-old to a one-year limit. Bild also says there is no option in the contract to extend through 2025.

Because of that, Bayern Munich ended up bumping Müller’s salary another €1.5 million. Müller now comes to more than €20 million per year.

The future for Müller

According to Bild, Jamal Musiala is considered to be Müller’s successor, but more years of the Raumdeuter could mean less chance for playing time for the youngster. Manager Julian Nagelsmann, however, wants to find a solution more often in which both players get enough playing time and starting eleven appearances.

Could that mean we see Müller and Musiala together in those attacking midfield roles behind the striker in Nagelsmann’s 3-4-2-1. If so, that would likely mean Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman, and (potentially) Serge Gnabry all headed to the bench.

BFW Analysis

It seems like Bayern Munich needs to sort out exactly what it wants to do with Musiala.

The 19-year-old came to Bayern Munich as an attacking midfielder and then found most of his playing time with the first team to be as a winger. Later, Nagelsmann said that he could envision Musiala playing as a 6 or an 8, which led to the Germany international getting playing time in a deeper role.

Now, it appears Bayern Munich will shift Musiala into a more forward position once again.

Seeing Müller and Musiala working together, however, could be something that gets fans excited.