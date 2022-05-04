Bayern Munich’s updated salary scale

According to Tz, the new Bayern Munich salary is as follows:

Over €20 million: Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Müller

Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Müller €15-€20 million: Leroy Sane, Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Lucas Hernandez, Kingsley Coman

Leroy Sane, Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Lucas Hernandez, Kingsley Coman €10-€15 million: Dayot Upamecano, Serge Gnabry, Alphonso Davies, Marcel Sabitzer

Dayot Upamecano, Serge Gnabry, Alphonso Davies, Marcel Sabitzer €5-€10 million: Niklas Süle, Corentin Tolisso, Benjamin Pavard, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Bouna Sarr, Marc Roca, Jamal Musiala

Niklas Süle, Corentin Tolisso, Benjamin Pavard, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Bouna Sarr, Marc Roca, Jamal Musiala Under €5 million: Tanguy Nianzou, Omar Richards, Sven Ulreich, Christian Früchtl, Malik Tillman, Josip Stanisic, Paul Wanner

This table, of course, could change soon. Gnabry could be set to join the second tier, while Lewandowski could potentially enter a whole new tier should he eventually end up inking a contract extension with Bayern Munich this summer.

Otherwise, contracts for Tolisso and Ulreich are set to expire this summer. Tolisso is expected to leave, while Ulreich could sign a new deal with the club. Choupo-Moting, Neuer, Lewandowski, Gnabry and Früchtl all have deals set to expire in 2023.