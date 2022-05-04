Training Update: Bayern Munich youngsters sent down, Leon Goretzka absent, Benjamin Pavard works out individually, and MORE!

There was some movement with the Bayern Munich first team training session on Wednesday per kicker. Let’s take a look at what was going on:

The first team training in two different groups working on different items.

Arijon Ibrahimovic, Gabriel Vidovic, Malik Tillman, and Christian Früchtl were sent over to train with Bayern Munich II.

Leon Goretzka missed his second consecutive practice.

Benjamin Pavard trained individually with fitness trainer Stephan Kerth due to issues he is having with his left knee.

In one of the drills, Robert Lewandowski, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Kingsley Coman, Corentin Tolisso, Marc Roca, Müller, Marcel Sabitzer and Johannes Schenk worked with assistant trainer Xaver Zembrod. The attacking players worked on creating chances in the final third against Tolisso, Roca, and Schenk.

The session lasted 80 minutes.

With Goretzka and Pavard looking iffy for the weekend, Julian Nagelsmann will have some interesting choices to make with his formation and lineup this weekend against VfB Stuttgart.