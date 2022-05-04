Bayern Munich Alumni: Lukas Podolski names his favorites to win 2022 FIFA World Cup

Former Bayern Munich and Köln man Lukas Podolski was recently inducted into Bundesliga’s ‘Legends Network’. Joining the likes of Philipp Lahm, Lothar Matthäus and Ze Roberto, Poldi became the 18th player to be included in the ambassadorial group consisting of the German league’s all-time greats.

In an interview with Bundesliga.com, the legendary forward touched on a variety of subjects, including whether the German national team is strong enough to go all the way at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Although he feared that the competition in Qatar could come too soon for Hansi Flick’s team, Podolski nonetheless backed his country, as well as France, England, Belgium, Brazil and Argentina as frontrunners for the prestigious trophy.

“There are a lot of countries among the favorites,” the 2014 World Champion said. “I hope, of course, Germany can do it again but I think it will be difficult because I think they are not 100 percent ready. But let’s see, maybe with some luck we can get it. From the rest, France or England or Belgium are always the teams you look at. And of course the other teams from South America, who looked strong in qualification, like Brazil and Argentina.”

However, Podolski also pointed out the influence of an external factor like ‘luck’ at a tournament like the World Cup. In the end, the Górnik Zabrze striker hoped that Die Mannschaft will fare better than they did in the previous edition.

“But let’s see; a World Cup is always interesting to watch,” he added. “You can choose a favorite before, but it’s difficult [to win]. You also have to be a little bit lucky with the draw or with a couple of situations in the games. Of course I will support my team from Germany and I hope they will play a good tournament, unlike the last one when we went out in the group stage.”

As part of the legends network, Podolski is tasked with remaining ‘active in key target markets around the world as a representative of German professional football’.