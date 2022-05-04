Rumored Bayern Munich transfer target Konrad Laimer not stressing on his future

In an interview with Sport Bild (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), rumored Bayern Munich transfer target Konrad Laimer talked through his discussions with the Rekordmeister last summer, his future plans, and more.

“I’m loved in Leipzig. Things weren’t advanced (with Bayern) and the move didn’t happen. I’m over it,” Laimer said. “As of now, in RB Leipzig. I have a contract until 2023. It doesn’t make sense to hold talks during this decisive phase of the season. That would bring unrest. I’ll play the season until the end then will think about my next step. I’ll turn 25 in May and have enough experience to make such decisions clearly.”

Laimer also said he had not congratulated his old boss, Julian Nagelsmann, on winning his first Bundesliga title — yet.

“So far I didn’t. But I’ll catch up on it later,” Laimer said.

In addition to Bayern Munich, Laimer has been linked to Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United.