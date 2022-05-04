Serge Gnabry might feel neglected, but has not ruled out inking Bayern Munich deal

According to a report from Sport Bild’s Christian Falk, Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry is annoyed that he was not initially shown the same respect as players like Kingsley Coman, Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka.

In fact, Gnabry is said to feel “neglected.”

The Germany international, however, has reportedly not ruled out inking the contract extension proposal that was recently presented to him by Bayern Munich. However, Gnabry is also said to be keenly aware that waiting this process out could play into his favor.

By delaying a decision, Gnabry could test the free agent waters next summer where he could be poised to earn higher wages and potentially a signing bonus.

The options for Gnabry could be plentiful.

Bayern Munich, however, does offer Gnabry the comfort of being surrounded by some of his close friends, a home base for easy access to the German national team, and a very comfortable living.