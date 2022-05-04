Daily Schmankerl: Could Bayern Munich be plotting to steal Erling Haaland?; Manchester United made a late run for Karim Adeyemi?; Christian Pulisic to move on from Chelsea?; Bayern seeking leader at center-back; and MORE!

This a pipedream...but here me out: I have long said that I believe that Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland wants to play for Bayern Munich.

I might be alone in feeling that way, but it is just a (probably wrong) hunch.

With the news breaking that Bayern Munich will keep Robert Lewandowski for next season, event though he wants to leave, we can start to at least look at the possibility that RL9 Era in Bavaria could be coming to an end.

Given that situation potentially having an end date in sight and the recent passing of his agent Mino Raiola, it might (this is admittedly a stretch) be a possibility that Haaland takes one more year to get healthy, let his situation settle, and then go to the club that he really wants to join...Bayern Munich.

Could it happen? Sure.

Will it happen? Probably not (there is an awful lot of money at stake for Haaland).

If by some chance things do go down this way...you can just refer to me as the Oracle (or at least “not as dumb as we all originally thought.”)

Manchester United reportedly tried to get Red Bull Salzburg star and Germany international Karim Adeyemi to change his mind and head to the Premier League:

Manchester United tried to hijack Borussia Dortmund's upcoming transfer deal with Karim Adeyemi. The player turned down a top offer (£150k salary per week) as he always wanted to join #BVB. The striker will sign a 5-year-contract without release clause in the coming days.

Adeyemi will join Niklas Süle and Nico Schlotterbeck in a changing of the guard for Borussia Dortmund.

It’s been a while since we’ve been able to record one of these, but the Bavarian Podcast Works main show is back! In the time since we last recorded one main episode, Bayern Munich have been knocked out of the Champions League by Villarreal, won the league for the 10th straight time in a row, and all anyone can talk about is the fact that Robert Lewandowski might be leaving the club this summer. So, I guess that’s fun?

In this episode, Tom and INNN discuss:

The Robert Lewandowski saga — the key numbers, mainly salary and contract length.

What is really going on behind the scenes?

Options to replace Lewandowski (Haaland, Haller, Lukaku, etc.) and why they don’t make sense.

Addressing the Cristiano Ronaldo rumors specifically (because why not?) and why Ronaldo’s situation is actually very relevant to the current Lewy debate.

Why Lewandowski probably doesn’t want to leave Bayern just yet.

Switching gears to the season retrospective — how does Nagelsmann’s first season stack up against Hansi Flick’s second season?

It had to be a shorter podcast this week because we had a lot of connection issues and you might hear some weird audio glitches as well. Sorry about that.

According to Tz’s reporters Mano Bonke and Philipp Kessler, Julian Nagelsmann wants a vocal leader-type at center-back for Bayern Munich. This is not the first time we have heard this regarding the type of central defender that Nagelsmann wants for his squad.

Can the Bavarians find an affordable, reliable, and good player for that spot?

Bayern Munich has signed three of its youth players to contract extensions:

The @FCBayern has extended the contracts of #FCBU19 talents Benjamin #Dibrani (18), Aleksandar #Pavlovic (18) and David #Jonathans (18) ahead of schedule.

Here me out...Chelsea could be holding a fire sale and Pennsylvania’s finest could be had for a paltry fee (maybe). The key question is...would you do it?

"Pulisic, Lukaku and many others are unhappy with the current situation."



"Maybe [the summer] could be an opportunity for [Pulisic] to leave Chelsea..." @FabrizioRomano on the USMNT star's options following a frustrating season with the Blues.

Poll Would you take Christian Pulisic at Bayern Munich? Yes - All Pennsylvania folks are awesome.

Yes - If he is affordable, he could play one of the attacking midfield roles under Julian Nagelsmann.

No - The last time a Bayern Munich-related entity acquired a Pennsylvanian things went to hell (yours truly to BFW...I’m watching you bastards!).

What a great idea from the Bayern Munich social team:

Sometimes, that post-title hangover can hit a team hard. Bayern Munich were sleepwalking on the pitch against Mainz today and paid dearly for it, although the scoreline is nowhere near as bad as it could’ve been. Even allowing for the fact that team captain Manuel Neuer and vice captain Thomas Muller did not start in the XI, this was an unacceptably poor performance from Bayern, characterized by a strong lack of effort and leadership. Unfortunately, since the game comes after we’ve already won the title, it doesn’t make sense to overanalyze every single thing.

Here are our talking points from the game: