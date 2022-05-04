Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies credits Edmonton for helping mold him

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies did not always know he was bound for football stardom, but simply started playing to hang out with his friends.

“I started playing during recess in school and then I joined a local soccer team at the time. It was a good way for me to make friends and adapt because I was new in Canada at the time. I have a lot of great memories playing with the Edmonton Strikers,” said Davies in an interview with Inside World Football. “My coach at the time Nick (Huoseh) is still with me as my agent, so we often share stories about those days with each other. Playing Soccer and being surrounded by the people I had around me in Edmonton helped shape me into the person I am today.”

That upbringing in Edmonton help mold him into the player and person that he is today.

“My experience growing up in Edmonton was great. I have a lot of good memories growing up and playing soccer as a kid, Edmonton is my home and always will be. I do have strong connections in Edmonton. My family lives there so I visit them whenever I have time off. My management team, ATG Sports Management, is also based out of Edmonton,” said Davies. “All of my childhood friends are there, as well as the local soccer and community programs I regularly visit and support when I can.”