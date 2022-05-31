Manuel Neuer’s latest salary details in new deal with Bayern Munich revealed

Bild reported Manuel Neuer’s new salary details after signing a new extension with Bayern Munich. The legendary German goalkeeper will earn just over 20 million euros after signing his latest extension until 2024. If he is able to stay fit and consistent, the club could foresee another extension beyond the initial term in the future.

This signing is a massive one for the club. Manuel Neuer has been of the Munich club’s marquee players for over a decade now. It is no surprise to see Neuer extended, but his salary at the club still remains incredibly high. Clearly, the club trusts that Neuer’s form will continue with age.

At 36-years-old, Neuer continues to be one of the best goalkeepers in the game and further establishes him as one of, if not the best goalkeeper of all time. Another reason why Neuer is kept around is that Bayern has no suitable replacement yet, and if it ain’t broken, don’t fix it.