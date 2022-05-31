Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka excited for Germany matches

Bayern Munich star midfielder Leon Goretzka is preparing for Germany’s upcoming UEFA Nations League matches and knows that there will not be any pushovers on the schedule.

“When I see that we’re playing against Italy, England and Hungary — there are no friendly matches against these nations, these are prestigious duels that you just want to win,” said Goretzka (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “The football we stand for is very clear. I already know Hansi Flick’s style from Bayern, we’re going to do that with the national team as well. Intensity, high pressing, power football and fast-paced football that fans have enjoyed so far.”

As for his own position on the squad next to club teammate Joshua Kimmich, Goretzka takes nothing for granted.

“Our team is well equipped so it would be wrong for the coach to give a starting eleven guarantee to anyone. We have players behind us who are in top form. Let’s just wait and see,” said Goretzka.

When asked about the team’s striker position, Goretzka gave Timo Werner a vote of confidence and said that many positions can be an attacking threat in Flick’s system.

“I can be part of the solution with my goal threat. I’ve already proven that. We have players who can score goals. Timo Werner’s stats under Flick have been very good. He feels good with us and can score goals. I don’t think it’s a problem,” Goretzka said.