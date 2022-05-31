Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn offers ice cold retort to Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski finally came out and said what many have been thinking regarding his future with the club: There is not much of one.

Lewandowski’s statements were ominous for anyone hoping that the Poland international would remain at the club for next season: “As of today my story at Bayern is over. After what happened in the last few months I don’t see any chance to continue my career at the club. I hope they don’t make me stay just because they can.”

Yikes...right?

In turn, Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn offered a retort to his star player — one that might not exactly be well-received by a man who has recently said he felt underappreciated by the club.

“I can’t tell you why Robert chose this path. Public statements like that don’t get you anywhere. Robert became the world’s best footballer here twice in a row – I think he should know what he has at Bayern,” Kahn told Sport1 (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Appreciation is not a one-way street.”

Yikes, again, right?

Anyway, Lewandowski’s relationship with the club has now officially hit freezing and this should give FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, and maybe even Chelsea FC hope that it can land the 33-year-old this summer.

As for Bayern Munich, the club will have to make a decision on what it wants to do with Lewandowski — sell him now or keep him and risk a season of off-the-field turmoil.