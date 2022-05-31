Will keeping Robert Lewandowski at Bayern Munich affect his motivation and performance? His former agent thinks so

In an interview with Sport1, the former agent for Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski indicated that he does not believe the striker is bluffing when it comes to his desire to leave Bavaria.

In fact, Cezary Kucharski thinks Lewandowski is at a point in his career where he knows what he wants and when he wants it. For Kucharski, Lewandowski’s messaging on Monday was clear: He is ready to move on from Bayern Munich — and it would be a big mistake for the club to keep him.

“I think that Robert definitely wants to leave. These statements are fierce,” Kucharski told Sport1. “(Lewandowski needs) a new motivation. His heart is no longer with Bayern for a long time. After these statements, I really don’t think he would continue to give 100% for Bayern Munich. It’s no longer about money. Back when he stayed in Dortmund for one year, he was young and scared, now he’s experienced and knows what he wants.”

Kucharski insinuating that Lewandowski would not give Bayern Munich 100% is a hot take for sure, but an unhappy star who wants out might not be as hungry and motivated as he once was. Whether it seems far-fetched or not, it is something that club should consider.

Lewandowski has been most notably linked to FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Chelsea FC.