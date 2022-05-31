Report: Crystal Palace interested in Bayern Munich and USMNT defender Chris Richards

According to a report from The Telegraph, Crystal Palace is keeping a close eye on Bayern Munich defender Chris Richards, who spent most of the last two seasons on loan with Hoffenheim:

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has made Lens midfielder Cheick Doucouré his priority in the summer transfer market as he plans his second campaign at Selhurst Park. Bayern Munich’s Chris Richards has been looked at, the United States international is an ambitious possibility to bolster Vieira’s defence, but Doucouré is the No1 target amid intense competition for the Mali international.

Recent reports in Germany have indicated that the USMNT defender was poised to play a role on Bayern Munich’s first team roster. Should Crystal Palace or another club approach the Bavarians with a substantial offer for Richards, it is unclear just how willing the club would be to sell the talented center-back.