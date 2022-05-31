Bayern Munich Alumni: Is Mario Götze planning a move away from PSV?

A former Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich attacking midfielder could be on the move very soon. Mario Götze has enjoyed a fine spell at PSV Eindhoven, but if the rumors are true, the 2014 World Cup hero could be on his way out the door.

Sport Bild reports that Roger Schmidt after he became the new manager of Benfica, is interested in bringing him to Lisbon. Schmidt was the manager in PSV and he helped Mario revitalize his career.

Eindhoven is reportedly reluctant to let the player go, as they value him highly in the Netherlands. PSV’s technical director, John de Jong, explained that not a single player showed any desire to leave the Dutch club.

De Jong continued and sent a message to Schmidt: “I have not discussed this matter with Roger Schmidt, but if he wants, he can bring a bag with a lot of money! Then we will talk soon.”

It’s going to be an interesting transfer window for the 2014’s World Cup star, as we might see him change another club and try another league!