Karl-Heinz Rummenigge doesn’t know why Robert Lewandowski wants to leave Bayern Munich

At this point, Robert Lewandowski has made it pretty clear that he no longer wants to play for Bayern Munich and wants to complete his move to Barcelona. He’s recently said that his “story at Bayern is over.” He also expressed a desire for the club not to make him fulfill the last year of his contract at Bayern as it goes until June 2023. It is his wish for Bayern to let him go this summer.

While Lewandowski does have every right to want to experience a new challenge somewhere else, former Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge recently said that he cannot understand why the striker would want to leave the club where he already has everything. In a recent appearance on Bild TV (via Abendzeitung), Rummenigge questioned what more Barcelona has to offer than Bayern. “I can’t imagine that you can currently win more with FC Barcelona than with Bayern Munich. What more can Barcelona offer at the moment? I can’t think of anything one if I’m honest,” Rummenigge questioned.

Despite what Lewandowski recently said about his story at Bayern being over, Rummenigge still said that he “can’t imagine” Bayern “will give up Robert” prior to the conclusion of his contract next summer. Rummenigge reiterated the fact that, “Oliver [Kahn] has shown: The door is closed!” Kahn, Hasan Salihamidzic, and Herbert Hainer have stood firm in their assertation that Lewandowski should fulfill the full duration of his contract at Bayern, but it does now seem that the striker might take issue with that sentiment.

Having already lost Erling Haaland to Manchester City, a Lewandowski departure from Bayern would also have ramifications regarding the attractiveness of the Bundesliga as a whole from the outside looking in. He’s a massive part of the allure of the league with the amount of goals he produces for Bayern and losing him wouldn’t do anything good for the league. “Robert is irreplaceable for FC Bayern. You need a player like that, even if he’s about to turn 34. That’s a goal guarantee that doesn’t exist anywhere in Europe. Robert is top class. You have to pray that Robert stays, he is the absolute attraction of the league,” Rummenigge insisted.

All hope is not lost in Rummenigge’s eyes, either. He still feels there’s ways to get across to Lewandowski and get him to agree to stay at Bayern for another year. “You have to fight for it, talk to him and smooth things over with his agent,” he said. “(Lewandowski is not) disruptive. You have to have him in the inner workings of the club.”

