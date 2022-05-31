Jan Age Fjörtoft thinks Bayern Munich brass created drama in Robert Lewandowski saga, indicates Chelsea could be very interested in striker

Noted pundit and Haaland family friend Jan Age Fjörtoft assessed the drama surrounding Robert Lewandowski and Bayern Munich and thinks the Bavarians could have handled their star player much better.

“It’s very interesting at Bayern that those responsible around (Oliver) Kahn, (Hasan) Salihamidzic, and (Herbert) Hainer have three different opinions. And I didn’t always find the public statements about Lewandowski very respectful. This soap opera isn’t over yet,” said Fjörtoft (as captured by Abendzeitung). “(Lewandowski) heard about the love affair between Bayern and (Erling) Haaland at the time. Lewandowski is a very proud person, and if you break Gerd Müller’s record and the next day it says that you will be replaced by a 21-year-old (Haaland), that’s not a good starting position.”

Fjörtoft also stated that Chelsea FC could be a dark horse to compete against FC Barcelona.

“(Chelsea manager) Thomas Tuchel already knows Lewandowski and knows that if Lewandowski joins him, he will get goals,” said Fjörtoft.