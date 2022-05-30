Breaking: Bayern Munich could be on verge of Konrad Laimer transfer

According to multiple reports, Bayern Munich is closing in on the transfer of 25-year-old RB Leipzig midfielder and Austrian international Konrad Laimer.

With the public decree by Robert Lewandowski that he wants to leave FC Bayern, this should be some welcome news as Bayern attempts to re-tool after an inconsistent first year under Julian Nagelsmann. The details of the transfer, as shown in the tweets below, show a transfer fee in the region of €20 million. There are currently no reports of salary or contract length at the moment.

Bayern Munich are closing in on the €20m signing of Konrad Laimer from RB Leipzig, according to TZ. #FCBayern #RBL — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) May 30, 2022

Konrad Laimer is getting closer to a move to FC Bayern. Fee is expected to be around €20m. As of now, things are looking good. Laimer is a desired transfer of Julian Nagelsmann who worked with him in Leipzig and wants to reunite in Munich [@mano_bonke, @tzmuenchen] pic.twitter.com/6VUqqp0sii — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) May 30, 2022

Laimer will be fitting into what would appear to be a crowded Bayern Munich midfield with the likes of Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Marcel Sabitzer, and the expected transfer of Ajax star Ryan Gravenberch among others.

There will undoubtedly be more moves happening in the coming days and weeks as the squad will begin to take shape for next season. We will keep you posted on further developments.