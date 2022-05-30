 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Breaking: Bayern Munich could be on verge of Konrad Laimer transfer

Another RB Leipzig player is reportedly set to join ex-coach Julian Nagelsmann at Bayern Munich.

By JTobolt
/ new
SC Freiburg v RB Leipzig - DFB Cup Final 2022 Photo by Roland Krivec/vi/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

According to multiple reports, Bayern Munich is closing in on the transfer of 25-year-old RB Leipzig midfielder and Austrian international Konrad Laimer.

With the public decree by Robert Lewandowski that he wants to leave FC Bayern, this should be some welcome news as Bayern attempts to re-tool after an inconsistent first year under Julian Nagelsmann. The details of the transfer, as shown in the tweets below, show a transfer fee in the region of €20 million. There are currently no reports of salary or contract length at the moment.

Laimer will be fitting into what would appear to be a crowded Bayern Munich midfield with the likes of Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Marcel Sabitzer, and the expected transfer of Ajax star Ryan Gravenberch among others.

There will undoubtedly be more moves happening in the coming days and weeks as the squad will begin to take shape for next season. We will keep you posted on further developments.

