Bayern Munich keen on swiping FC Barcelona starlet

Is Bayern Munich preparing a “Robert Lewandowski Revenge Tour” for FC Barcelona?

Okay, that is a bit far-fetched, but the Bavarians are looking closely at one of Barca’s prized prospects at a time when the German club is about to lose its start striker to the Catalans.

Per Mundo Deportivo, Bayern Munich has its eyes on FC Barcelona left-back Adam Aznou, a youth player. Aznou is also reportedly being pursued by Juventus, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, and Benfica:

Bayern Munich is very close to taking a pearl from La Masia for the first time. The German club is one step away from signing Adam Aznou , who will turn 16 on June 2 and will go free. In addition, from the Bavarians, Borussia Dortmund was also in the bid, but the player and his family are practically convinced to go to Munich. Aznou is a promising left-back for Cadet A, who has already made his debut with the Spanish Under-16 team. After three seasons in the Barça base football, he has not reached a renewal agreement and he will prioritize going abroad because in Barcelona they offered him Juvenile B and less salary. The left-back, of Moroccan descent and who has dual nationality, is one of Cadet A’s most sought-after players. In fact, he has already ruled out Bayer Leverkusen, Juventus and Benfica and is also considered lost by Dortmund.

Interestingly, this is yet another left-back on Bayern Munich’s radar. With Alphonso Davies and Omar Richards already on the roster, it is curious why the Bavarians might be looking at options. VfB Stuttgart’s Borna Sosa was also recently linked to Bayern Munich.

There could be three theories that could be at work as to why left-back has become a hot button topic at the club:

For Aznou, Bayern Munich is looking to “buy low, sell high” with the player as an investment. There is some underlying thought that Richards might not have what it takes to play at Bayern Munich’s level and perhaps another option is needed. There is at least some internal doubt about Davies’ future at the club. Davies’ contract with the club ends in 2025.

Admittedly, there is no reason to trust in any of those theories just yet, but it is curious.