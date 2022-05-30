Breaking: Bayern Munich announces Corentin Tolisso’s departure

Just a day after kicker released a report stating that Bayern Munich was not going to “abandon” midfielder Corentin Tolisso, the club announced that the Frenchman would be leaving this summer.

With this news and the official announcement, it can be ascertained that Tolisso has found his next club and will be signing a new deal in the coming weeks:

After five successful years together, @CorentinTolisso will leave FC Bayern this summer.



Merci, Coco. We wish you nothing but the best for the future! ⚪ — FC Bayern US (@FCBayernUS) May 30, 2022

Tolisso’s crazy potential was never really fulfilled at Bayern Munich due to an even crazier list of injuries and illnesses. Since joining the Rekordmeister, Tolisso has missed an astonishing 95 games and 545 days of field time per Transfermarkt. Once Bayern Munich’s record transfer of €41.5 million, Tolisso is worth just €15 million according to Transfermarkt.

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn thanks Tolisso for his efforts at the club.

“For five years, Corentin Tolisso was part of our team that made history with, among other things, the sextuple-winning season in 2020. We thank him for his efforts, his commitment and the passion that has always distinguished him and wish him all the best for the future,” said Kahn (as captured by FCBayern.com).

Sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic wished Tolisso luck in his future endeavors.

“We would like to thank Corentin Tolisso for five successful years together. He never let himself be knocked off course even in difficult phases and always gave everything for the club. We wish him every success in his future career,” Salihamidzic said.

As for where Tolisso could end up, the midfielder has been linked to clubs in Italy, Spain, and England in recent weeks.