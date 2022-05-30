Unfinished business: Should Bayern Munich transfer target Sadio Mane stay at Liverpool?

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane is being heavily touted to move to Bayern Munich. The 30-year-old has accomplished everything possible at club level with Liverpool. A new challenge abroad may be something Mane is looking forward to. However, per an article by ExpressUK, Sadio Mane still has some unfinished business at Anfield. Let’s take a look.

“Avenge the Defeat” and “Make his mark in a final”

Express think that Mane should stay back at least another year to avenge the Champions League defeat to Real Madrid. The next year’s final being in Istanbul, where the Reds have a memorable history, could potentially be where Liverpool win their 7th title.

Now, the final against Real Madrid was Mane’s third Champions League final in five years, with Liverpool. He has scored only once in the final in 2018. But, having won the title already in 2019, it would be fair enough for Mane to challenge the Champions League again with a different team. Don’t worry Sadio, Bayern too, have plenty of avenging to do with regards to Real Madrid.

Bayern temporarily got past their need of big game players when the squad pitched in regularly to get the club across in crucial fixtures. But, that was more than a year ago. The Bavarians are in dire need of big game goalscoring since the Champions League exit to Paris Saint-Germain last year. Fresh blood in that department would definitely rejuvenate the knack to get goals in crucial fixtures. With Lewy leaving, there will be plenty of room for Mane to take up the mantle and make his mark in finals, with Bayern.

The Quadruple

Liverpool were awfully close to bagging their “Quadruple” this season after very strong performances in all competitions. They finished second after Manchester City in the Premier League after securing 92 points, losing out to City by one point! They lost to Real Madrid in the final by a single goal margin despite being the more dominant team.

Under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool will definitely challenge hard for a historic quadruple once again next season. Klopp’s Liverpool side are a more settled squad compared to Bayern’s at the moment and to be fair, have a greater chance of going to the next CL final. This gives Liverpool greater stability compared to what Bayern can offer.

With one year left on his contract, this to me would be the most compelling reason to make Mane stay, keeping aside the equations and emotions in the dressing room.

Bayern on the other hand also go for the treble every year. Germany, unlike England, has only one major cup competition – the DFB-Pokal. Despite the squad undergoing several changes, the Bavarians will have a vision like they always do and hopefully Bayern’s vision for Sadio Mane would be sufficient to convince him to move to Munich.

