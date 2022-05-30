USMNT defender Chris Richards might get his shot with Bayern Munich in 2022/23

After losing Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, and Niklas Süle in the past two years, Bayern Munich has been on a bit of a mission to re-tool its backline.

In 2021, the club added Dayot Upamecano and after the aforementioned exits, the Frenchman, Lucas Hernandez, Benjamin Pavard, and Tanguy Nianzou now form the squad’s defensive core at center-back.

While rumors have been swirling that Bayern Munich is seeking to add yet another central defender, the player to complete the center-back group could be one already on the club’s depth chart: Chris Richards.

Richards has spent the majority of the past two seasons on loan with Hoffenheim, but according to kicker (as captured @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich could be eyeing Richards to be a part of squad for next season under Julian Nagelsmann.

Richards, who is a terrific passer and one-v-one defender, could be a good fit to play a role in what many expect to be a back three-based formation next season.