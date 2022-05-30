Report: Bayern Munich won’t abandon Corentin Tolisso

According to a report from kicker (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso could find his way back to Bavaria after all.

The Frenchman has been long-rumored to be looking to leave the club, but his future is uncertain. You would be hard-pressed to find a player as unlucky as Tolisso, who has seemingly battled injury after injury since joining Bayern Munich back in 2017.

If Tolisso cannot find a new home, Bayern Munich will reportedly offer him an incentive-laden deal that would be performance-driven. Given Tolisso’s injury history — and his exceptional talent — it could be a worthwhile gamble for both sides.

The only question is how Tolisso would fit and just how much playing time he would get with a roster that includes Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Marcel Sabitzer (if he stays), and Marc Roca (if he stays) — and that could add Ajax’s Ryan Gravenberch and RB Leipzig’s Konrad Laimer.

Since joining the Rekordmeister, Tolisso has missed an astonishing 95 games and 545 days of field time per Transfermarkt. Once Bayern Munich’s record transfer of €41.5 million, Tolisso is worth just €15 million according to Transfermarkt.