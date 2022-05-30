Bavarian Podcast Works S4E33: Would Sadio Mane be a good transfer for Bayern Munich, debating a new system, criticism of transfer plans, and more!

It’s been two weeks since our last main episode, and plenty of news has come out since then. While there are no games to talk about, Bayern Munich are at the center of a transfer storm involving clubs across Europe. While Robert Lewandowski continues to push for a move to Barcelona, Brazzo and Nagelsmann eye Liverpool’s Sadio Mane as a major transfer coup for the summer. Meanwhile, the fanbase begins to speculate about what the squad will look like in two months.

In this episode, INNN and Teddy discuss:

The Sadio Mane transfer in-depth — how much would he cost, where would he play if he comes, and how would Bayern use him?

The implications of signing Mane on the rest of the squad, especially Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry.

Potential pitfalls of a Mane to Bayern transfer.

Should Bayern Munich switch to a striker-less system next season?

Can Julian Nagelsmann really pull off a system without a striker? Does he even want to?

The problem with switching to a system without a striker.

A striker-less system or a Lewandowski-replacement — which is better?

Moving onto the final topic, what exactly is Bayern’s plan for transfers this summer?

So many questions to answer — does Bayern want a center back? Who are the main targets for the summer? What will the squad look like next season? What is the team’s biggest weakness? Are the needs being met?

Should Julian Nagelsmann be more or less involved in transfer planning?

What will Bayern look like at the start of next season?

As always, thanks for your support and let us know what you think!

