Daily Schmankerl: Real Madrid has not made an offer to Bayern Munich for Serge Gnabry; FC Barcelona gains confidence with Robert Lewandowski deal; Chelsea could be selling a lot of talent; Liverpool wants Frenkie de Jong; and MORE!

As of now, Real Madrid has not made an official offer to Bayern Munich for Serge Gnabry:

Real Madrid have Serge Gnabry on their radar but are yet to make a concrete offer to Bayern Munich, according to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports. After missing out on Kylian Mbappé, Real Madrid have been linked to Gnabry among others as they hunt for an offensive option. As of now, however, Plettenberg reports that no negotiations have taken place between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. The German forward’s contract at Bayern runs out in the summer of 2023, leaving open the possibility of a move elsewhere. German newspaper Bild has previously reported that Bayern have made a contract extension offer of €17-19 million per year, but Gnabry is yet to accept the renewal. Gnabry has bagged 17 goals across all competitions for Bayern this season, 14 of which came in the Bundesliga

With its new ownership, Chelsea FC’s summer transfer window plans are starting to take shape:

Chelsea are already playing catch-up in terms of their summer business after shelving their recruitment plans because of the sanctions placed on Roman Abramovich. Todd Boehly’s takeover means they can finally get to work on the rebuild Thomas Tuchel believes is necessary to challenge for the title next season. He has the backing of the new owner – and all eyes will be on the American in his first summer window in charge. Boehly could make up to £200million available – but he is new to the world of football and he would not be the first to be caught by surprise in his first foray into the market. An overhaul in attack is likely, with Tuchel accepting his forward line cannot match rivals Manchester City or Liverpool. Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku is a target, while Tuchel is a huge admirer of Robert Lewandowski.

Meanwhile Chelsea might be looking to offload a quartet of players who have been linked to Bayern Munich at one point or another:

Callum Hudson-Odoi has failed to convince Tuchel, while Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner could both go. Romelu Lukaku wants talks about his future, but is determined to make it work at Chelsea despite such a disappointing season since his £97.5m club-record move from Inter Milan.

Ironically, Hudson-Odoi, Werner, and Ziyech are all players who have been linked to Bayern Munich at different point in the last three years. Perhaps this is something to keep an eye on.

Another week is in the books and Bayern Munich news was flowing per the usual.

With Robert Lewandowski’s transfer saga drawing numerous headlines, a new signing to man the right defensive flank, and a whole lot more going on, we had plenty to chat about. This is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at the latest on Lewandowski, Bayern Munich’s no-win situation, and why it is no shock that Real Madrid and Chelsea are both trying to get involved.

Real Madrid’s pursuit of Serge Gnabry and why the Germany international probably is leaning toward leaving.

Sadio Mane and Sala Kalajdzic...are you in or out?

The signing of Noussair Mazraoui, the latest on Ryan Gravenberch, and why the midfielder might not be the best use of money.

Bayer Leverkusen’s aggressive week and why the Bundesliga might view Bayern Munich as susceptible.

FC Barcelona is reportedly starting to gain confidence that it can get a deal done for Robert Lewandowski this summer:

La Liga heavyweights Barcelona are reportedly confident of snapping up priority target Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich this summer. According to a report by Spanish publication SPORT, Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Sadio Mane has raised Barcelona’s hopes of landing Robert Lewandowski in the summer transfer window. The Bundesliga champions are closing in on signing the Liverpool forward, leaving the Blaugrana confident about securing the services of the Polish striker. The 2022 summer transfer window is already shaping up to be one of the most defining transfer windows in recent memory. Kylian Mbappe recently sent shockwaves by snubbing Real Madrid and staying put at Paris Saint-Germain, leaving Los Blancos scrambling for an alternative in the market.

Liverpool is reportedly interested in FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong:

Liverpool, Manchester United and PSG all want to sign Frenkie De Jong this summer, but it seems unlikely that any of those clubs will be bringing the Dutchman in this time around. Indeed, according to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona will only let De Jong leave if they were able to bring in either Bernardo Silva or Robert Lewandowski in some sort of part-exchange player-plus-cash deal. Silva and Lewandowski are two footballers that Xavi desperately wants to bring to Catalonia, but he knows they won’t come cheaply, hence why the idea of a part-exchange deal has now been floated.

De Jong has been linked to Bayern Munich, Manchester City, and Manchester United.

Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard celebrated is Champions League title with Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert. No, this is not a father and son picture, Gobert is just towering:

Tottenham Hotspur is reportedly scoping out RB Leipzig defender Nordi Mukiele: