Venezia’s relegation costs Bayern Munich a bonus

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Michael Cuisance’s inability to make a big impact for his new club, Venezia, has helped cost Bayern Munich a bonus according to Sport Bild journalists Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl.

The story (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), indicates that if Venezia had been able to stave off relegation, the club would have owed Bayern Munich a payment of €1.5 million.

While maybe it is not a lot of cash in the grand scheme of things, any incoming revenue is welcomed in Bavaria these days. In addition, it is one more twist of the knife for Cuisance, whose tenure at Bayern Munich was marred by an allegedly poor attitude and less-than-stellar performances on the pitch.

In fairness, Cuisance’s lack of an impact was not the sole reason Venezia was relegate — it was part of a total team effort. For his part, Cuisance has no goals or assists in 13 appearances for Venezia.