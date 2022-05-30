Germany Watch: Kevin Trapp calls Bayern Munich star Manuel Neuer a “role model”

Bayern Munich star Manuel Neuer is a living legend in many ways and that is not a fact lost on many of his peers.

For Eintracht Frankfurt and Germany goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, Neuer represents the best of the best and is someone who others should view as a role model.

“Manuel Neuer is a role model. He’s been playing at an absolute top level for 10 to 12 years. He’s achieved a lot in the national team and in Munich. He’s someone you look up to. Of course it’s not easy having such a goalkeeper ahead of you, but I see it positively,” Trapp said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Trapp is in competition to be one of the back-ups to Neuer for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and certainly helped his cause with a very solid season for Eintracht Frankfurt in helping the club win the Europa League.