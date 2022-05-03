Report: Bayern Munich will not be letting Robert Lewandowski leave this summer

Robert Lewandowski’s contract situation at Bayern Munich has been the subject of intense debate. There have been a bevy of conflicting reports this season on what, exactly, the striker’s future has in store amidst all of the links to Barcelona, who are in the market for him. Barcelona’s front office has remained adamant that there have been no discussions with Bayern or Lewandowski as of yet, but other reports have suggested that the Polish international is very keen on a move to the Catalans, though they’re speculative at best at this juncture.

Per a new report from Sky Sport’s Gianluca Di Marzio, Bayern Munich, under no circumstance, will let Lewandowski go this summer, before his current contract is set to expire in June 2023. Per Di Marzio, Bayern’s front office has already made it clear to Lewandowski, his agent, and his representatives that they fully expect him to honor his full contract with the club. Because of this, the prospect of him leaving for Barcelona as early as this summer is incredibly slim. For that to happen, Lewandowski himself would really have to force the issue and demand his way out of Munich, but that does not seem likely to happen whatsoever.

From Bayern’s perspective, a contract extension is also still in the cards and is, of course, the preferred outcome. Thomas Muller has just signed a deal keeping him at the club until 2024 and Manuel Neuer is soon to follow suit. Lewandowski would certainly break the mold of Bayern’s tendency to extend players over 30 years of age for just one season if they were to agree on a two or three year extension.

Lewandowski’s agent, Pini Zahavi, has been in Munich this week for discussions with the club and Bayern’s front office doesn’t exactly have the greatest relationship with him. On top of that, it was reported at the end of last week by Fabrizio Romano that Lewandowski is hoping for a three year extension along with a raise. Barcelona knows that Bayern’s front office might be reluctant to meet those requests and, as such, they are prepared to offer him either a three-year contract or a two-plus-one type of situation.

For now, though, Lewandowski will remain an FC Bayern player, it just remains to be seen whether or not the club will be able to tie him down to a new deal or not. If they don’t, Barcelona will assuredly be ready to pounce at the opportunity to get him.