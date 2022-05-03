Report: Julian Nagelsmann wants to force a “generational shift” at Bayern Munich

It’s rare to get insight into the dressing room dynamics at Bayern Munich, so this is a treat. According to a report by Kerry Hau of Sport1, Julian Nagelsmann has started a generational shift away from the traditionally leaders in the Bayern dressing room. The player at the root of this change? Joshua Kimmich.

Per the report, Joshua Kimmich — and not Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski, or Manuel Neuer — is the coach’s first point of contact within the squad. The midfielder is Nagelsmann’s extended arm on the pitch, and the two appreciate each other’s input. He likes the fact that Kimmich pays attention to the team’s structure and wants to learn, even after playing under greats such as Jupp Heynckes, Pep Guardiola, and Joshua Kimmich.

Josh, for his part, likes the fact that Nagelsmann is always looking for new solutions to improve the team’s game. The switch from the established 4-2-3-1 to a hybrid system with three wingers was met with approval from the midfielder.

However, as we all know, the hybrid system was not very successful, and certain players (such as Robert Lewandowski) are said to have complained about the overloading of the final third with attackers. However, Nagelsmann reportedly has Kimmich’s blessing to implement more tactical innovations in the future.

This is, of course, good news for the coach. Kimmich is reportedly taking a major leadership role in the dressing room, encouraging exchanges with the French contingent and helping out the young players from the campus. He apparently took care of Paul Wanner and Gabriel Vidovic from the start and gave them tips. Reading the report, it seems that Kimmich is fully committed to making Bayern as successful as possible.

What about the coach, though? Nagelsmann clearly has a vision for his team, but has so far failed to make it a reality. As a young coach (only 34 years old), he is in a unique situation at Bayern, where the senior-most players (Neuer, Muller, and Lewandowski) are essentially his peers in terms of age and have far more experience at this level. Maybe, dismissing their concerns would not be the wisest move. It’s good that Julian Nagelsmann has a great working relationship with Kimmich, but extending an olive branch to the veterans couldn’t hurt.

