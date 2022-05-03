Official: Thomas Müller extends his Bayern Munich contract until 2024

It's official: Thomas Müller has extended his contract with Bayern Munich.

The 32-year-old midfielder’s original deal was set to expire next summer, but the club has managed to secure his services for another year.

“I am very happy to have extended my contract with FC Bayern until 2024,” said Müller. “Our common path since I moved to the FCB youth team in 2000 has been a fantastic success story so far. I really enjoy wearing the red colors on and off the pitch every year.”

The announcement was done in a rather unorthodox manner, with Bayern recreating the iconic childhood photo of Thomas in a vintage Bayern jersey in his room. The Bavarian native received said vintage jersey with the year 2024 printed on the back, along with the customary current jersey with the same number.

Müller is easily one of the most successful players in Bayern history, having won 29 trophies with his boyhood club, including a historic treble and sextuple. He also won the World Cup with Germany, and reached the semifinals of another World Cup and two European Championships.

While it is unclear exactly when Müller will finally hang up his boots, it is nevertheless reassuring to know that he’ll be spending the near future at the club he grew up with. A Bavarian symbol for life, Müller is a Bayern legend through and through, and Bayern fans will be hoping that he ends his career where he started it.