Rumored Bayern Munich target Luka Jovic among transfer options for Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich is rumored to have interest in Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic as a potential replacement for Robert Lewandowski, but Borussia Dortmund might have a similar plan as it seeks a successor to Erling Haaland.

Per Sport1 reporters Patrick Berger, “Jovic dreams of returning to Germany and, as we learned from his immediate environment, offers himself to Borussia Dortmund.”

Club officials, however, do have some reservations about the former Eintracht Frankfurt striker:

Jovic wants to go to BVB! But do Dortmund want him at all? The Black and Yellows are known to be looking for a successor to Erling Haaland, who is willing to change (probably going to Manchester City). The name Jovic is said to have been discussed at Rheinlanddamm, reports Berger, but “not everyone at BVB is totally convinced of this idea.”

Specifically, BVB appears to be worried about Jovic’s hefty salary, his lack of game play over the past two seasons, and his “lax attitude.” Berger, however, noted that reports out of Real Madrid on Jovic have been nothing but positive.

“We hear from Madrid that Jovic really puts his foot down in every training session,” says Berger.

Eintracht Frankfurt, however, could also be in the running for Jovic, but it would take a great financial deal to make it happen:

The Serb had his best time in the Bundesliga. Between 2017 and 2019 he scored 40 goals in 93 competitive games for Eintracht Frankfurt. The SGE fans also secretly dream of a Jovic return. According to SPORT1 information, this is almost impossible, also for financial reasons.

Dortmund is also reportedly looking closely at Sparta Prague’s Adam Hlozek, Red Bull Salzburg’s Benjamin Sesko, and Reims’ Hugo Ekitike.