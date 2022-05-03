Lothar Matthäus among those not happy with Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane

Former Bayern Munich and Germany great Lothar Matthäus is not enthralled with Leroy Sane’s performance this season.

In his column for Sky, Matthäus wrote about his dissatisfaction and went as far as to say he would not be shocked by a sale of the Germany international (as captured by Sport1):

The international (contract expires in 2025) flourished in the first half of the season, but in recent weeks his performance has often left much to be desired - Lothar Matthäus agrees. “You simply can’t be satisfied with Sané at the moment. I was so happy when Sané finally got his act together, was celebrated and celebrated soccer,” the expert said in his Sky column: “Now, unfortunately, he’s been back at the point for weeks where you don’t know what’s actually going on with him.” The record international continues, “I wouldn’t be surprised by a sale.” And what about Serge Gnabry, whose contract expires in 2023? “Gnabry delivers good performances more regularly in my eyes,” Matthäus said: “I like both players a lot, but I’m not sure if we’ll see them both in Munich for much longer.”

A sale of Sane would certainly come as a shock — and should probably be considered extremely doubtful at this stage. Despite his uneven performances and his second half of the season issues with Julian Nagelsmann, Sane seems like a real longshot to be put back on the transfer market.