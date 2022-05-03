Swift change of plan causes confusion for Bayern Munich youngsters

When Bayern Munich clinched the Bundesliga crown against Borussia Dortmund, Julian Nagelsmann said that there would be more playing to go around for some key youngsters like Paul Wanner, Malik Tillman, and Gabriel Vidovic.

Per Tz’s Philipp Kessler and Manuel Bonke (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), the lack of opportunity was met with mixed reactions.

Wanner was reportedly surprised to be sent down to the U-19s, while Tillman was unhappy to be left out of the squad. Vidovic did end up making an appearance against Mainz.

While it is way too early to say the new boss could lose the confidence of the club’s youth players and coaches, the Tz reporters insinuated that Nagelsmann could run that risk if he continues to make empty promises.

Known for his ability to work with and develop young players, Nagelsmann is being relied upon by the club to mold the next generation of Bayern Munich stars — with many hopefully coming from the campus.