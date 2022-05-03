Bayern Munich temporarily stalling on contract negotiations for Thomas Muller, Manuel Neuer

At the tail end of what’s widely considered to be an underwhelming season for Bayern Munich under Julian Nagelsmann, there’s added tension mounting with the amount of players that are still up for contract extension negotiations. Thomas Muller, Manuel Neuer, Robert Lewandowski, and Serge Gnabry all still have to go through the negotiation process to hopefully follow suit with Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, and Kingsley Coman, all of whom have already signed new deals earlier this season.

Of the quartet of aforementioned players up for renewal, it is expected that both Muller and Neuer will definitely sign new deals and will more than likely be the first two to do so. However, per new information from kicker (via az), “those responsible (at Bayern) have not yet found a solution that is happy for all parties.” It does not specify what, exactly, the main roadblocks are for either player getting a new deal over the line.

For a pair of players that have Bayern DNA coursing through their veins, it is inveitable that new deals will eventually get completed. With this temporary standstill, it’s assumed that there is some negotiating to be done as far as they length of the extensions. For players over 30 years of age, Bayern doesn’t ordinarily like to offer extensions longer than just one year, but both Muller and Neuer are probably looking for extensions for more than just a year. They’ve both made it clear that their intention is to stay at Bayern and even sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic had recently proclaimed his confidence that both players will sign new deals in due course.

As it stands, both Muller and Neuer’s contracts are set to expire next summer, as well as Lewandowski’s, but there is confidence within the club that Muller and Neuer won’t really be an issue. The same can’t exactly be said for Lewandowski, who’s been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona amidst his agent, Pini Zahavi paying a visit to Munich to have talks with Bayern’s front office.