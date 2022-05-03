 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Germany watch: Toni Kroos talks impact of Bayern Munich’s form on national team

Bayern Munich’s Germany Internationals may have suffered a drop in form at club level but they have the experience to raise their game while playing for country, according to Kroos.

1. FSV Mainz 05 v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

The German national team’s core remains strongly influenced by Bayern Munich and at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the likes of Joshua Kimmich and Thomas Müller will be the first names in head coach Hansi Flick’s team sheet. Can a potential dip in Die Roten’s form in the buildup to the tournament affect Germany’s chances for the title?

Real Madrid star Toni Kroos isn’t worried about such a scenario. In one of his podcast episodes from last month, the 32-year old expressed confidence in Deutschland’s current Bayern Munich contingent to take things up a notch while playing for their country.

“I think the players are mentally strong enough to fully switch gears then and say, ‘Look, that’s gone and now we’ll meet here with the national team and play a World Cup, even if the form there in Munich isn’t so good,” the former Bayern midfielder said on ‘Einfach mal Luppen’ (as captured by Spox). At the time of the podcast’s release, the Bavarian giants were reeling from the UEFA Champions League elimination at the hands of Villareal.

Brazil v Germany: Semi Final - 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Kroos cited the example of legendary forward Miroslav Klose, who used to thrive while playing for Germany, despite often suffering from poor form at the club level.

“I still remember how often Miro used to be insulted, especially by the Bavarian media, because he once didn’t score a goal in Munich for four or five games, and then he went to the national team and scored six goals in two games,” recalled the four-time UEFA Champions League winner.

