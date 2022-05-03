Daily Schmankerl: Mainz malaise might be the end for Marcel Sabitzer at Bayern Munich; Bayern holds talks with Jurrien Timber; PSG wants FC Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele; Nico Schlotterbeck goes official to BVB; and MORE!

Bayern Munich’s patience with Marcel Sabitzer might have officially be worn thin.

Like the rest of his teammates, Sabitzer had another poor performance against Mainz and now Bayern Munich might officially be ready to pull the trigger on selling the midfielder per Bild.

Sabitzer arrived on Säbener Straße with much acclaim and a pristine reputation, but things have never clicked for the Austrian. If you believe my crackpot theory, there is nothing wrong with Sabitzer except for his inability to adapt to being a substitute — something that some folks speculated upon when Sabitzer was acquired.

Now, though, it looks like Bayern Munich is ready to move and will be simply looking to recoup the €15 million that Sabitzer cost the club last summer.

Paris Saint-Germain might be willing to give FC Barcelona’s perennial headache, Ousmane Dembele, a home for next season:

Ousmane Dembélé’s contract expires at the end of the season - will he agree with FC Barcelona or will he break new ground? Recently there was said to have been a meeting between Barca and his agent - now there is a new development. As the traditional French radio station RMC reports, Paris Saint-Germain wants to sign him. The offensive player should already have a contract ready to be signed. The salary: 17 million euros net plus earnest money. The offer should also have a catch. So the 24-year-old has to decide within the next 20 days whether he wants to accept it. However, given good talks with Barca, it’s unclear if he will move to his home country.

Sometimes, that post-title hangover can hit a team hard. Bayern Munich were sleepwalking on the pitch against Mainz today and paid dearly for it, although the scoreline is nowhere near as bad as it could’ve been. Even allowing for the fact that team captain Manuel Neuer and vice captain Thomas Muller did not start in the XI, this was an unacceptably poor performance from Bayern, characterized by a strong lack of effort and leadership. Unfortunately, since the game comes after we’ve already won the title, it doesn’t make sense to overanalyze every single thing.

Here are our talking points from the game:

How Julian Nagelsmann didn’t go far enough with experimenting with the lineup.

Why Alphonso Davies’ positioning in the hybrid back-three/four system compromises his defending.

Marcel Sabitzer may have sealed his future with this game.

Bayern Munich’s mentality problem under Nagelsmann — an inability to deal with adversity.

SC Freiburg and Germany center-back Nico Schlotterbeck has made it official...he’s going to Borussia Dortmund:

Great to see you, Nico!



Borussia Dortmund has signed Nico Schlotterbeck for the 2022/23 season ✍️ pic.twitter.com/CHcs86kZVM — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 2, 2022

Schlotterbeck and soon-to-be teammate Niklas Süle look like they will form a big, rangy, and steady defensive pairing for BVB next season.

It would be interesting to see what would happen if Erling Haaland decided to stick around for one more season, wouldn’t it?

I’m not going to lie...I didn’t see this coming, but maybe I should have?

Matthias Ginter will join SC Freiburg on a free transfer, as advanced by @sportbild today. The deal is already agreed with his agents and will be signed in the next few days. #transfers



Both Ginter-Freiburg and Schlotterbeck-BVB deals will be announced soon. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 2, 2022

This move makes sense on a lot of levels. Ginter likely wants to stay in Germany and maintaining his presence in the Bundesliga will help keep him relevant for the national team. Another factor might have been the assurance of playing time. At SC Freiburg, Ginter will surely be a key player and not have to worry too much about losing his spot.

In the wake of Bayern Munich’s 10th consecutive Bundesliga title being clinched, some fans felt a little bitter thinking about what might have been for this season. While that might be natural, take a little time from thinking about what didn’t happen and focus on what did.

Winning ten straight league crowns is no joke!

On this episode, we tackle that topic and a whole lot more. This is what we have on tap:

A look at Bayern Munich’s title run and why it’s okay to just celebrate the accomplishment even if you feel like this squad should have done more.

The latest on Robert Lewandowski contract talks and where things might be headed.

Erling Haaland spent “hours” talking to Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic at the sporting director’s home...what does that mean?

Bayern Munich’s others option at striker should Lewandowski bolt.

Why that story about Bayern Munich’s last ditch effort to get Nico Schlotterbeck might be true.

Bayern Munich reportedly held talks with Ajax center-back Jurrien Timber:

Bayern’s technical director Marco Neppe held talks with the management of Ajax center-back Jurriën Timber to inquire about his situation. Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal is a big fan of Timber and believes he’s a player who fits FC Bayern. Following Niklas Süle’s departure, Julian Nagelsmann absolutely needs a new center-back. The fact that Bayern recently contacted Antonio Rüdiger and Nico Schlotterbeck shows how big the need for a center-back is. FCB were too late for both defenders.

So...what do you say? Would this be a good move?